Wyoming Area infielder/pitcher Arianna Gaylord announced her commitment to play softball at Lackawanna College in a signing ceremony at the school. Gaylord batted .316 with five doubles a triple and 18 RBI in 20 games last season along with handling about half the team’s pitching and picking up two wins. From left, first row: Addison Gaylord, sister; Jason Gaylord, father; Arianna Gaylord; and Lisa Gaylord, mother. Second row: Brayden Gaylord, brother; Joe Pizano, Wyoming Area athletic director; Dr. Jon Pollard, superintendent; Eric Speece, principal; and Bryce Gaylord, brother.

Submitted Photo