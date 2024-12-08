Pittston Area is one of six District 2 boys basketball teams to reach 3-0 through the end of Friday’s action.

The Patriots have the early lead in the ratings race for the top seed in the District 2 Class 5A playoffs over Nanticoke, another of the district’s Class 5A teams.

Pittston Area 72, West Scranton 49

Aiden Lynn scored 16 points to lead a balanced attack when Pittston Area won its non-league game at West Scranton Thursday.

Matt Walter, Paul Jordan McGarry and Silvio Giardina all added 11 points each while Lucas Lopresto had nine.

8 The Patriots held the Invaders to one field goal and went 7-for-8 from the line while taking a 17-3 lead after one quarter. Lopresto had eight points while Lynn and Giardina four each during the quarter.

Lynn had six points in each of the two middle quarters. The Patriots led 29-11 at halftime and 49-27 going to the fourth quarter.

Aidan Clarke scored all six of his points for Pittston Area in the fourth quarter.

Pittston Area 59, North Pocono 50

Silvio Giardina fueled a fast start and finished with 27 points Monday night when Pittston Area defeated North Pocono in a non-league game.

Giardina drained three 3-pointers in the first quarter when the Patriots established a 16-6 lead. He went 5-for-8 from the line while scoring 11 points in the fourth quarter.

Lucas Lopresto added 12 points in the win.