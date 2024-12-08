EXETER — Daniella Ranieli entered her final high school season already set on where she will play in 2024-25.

The all-state guard from Pittston Area gave her verbal commitment in October and recently signed her National Collegiate Athletic Association Letter of Intent to play Division II women’s basketball at Millersville University.

“I went on a visit in early May and I really liked it,” Ranieli said.

Ranieli’s only concern at that point was the distance. She considered the University of Scranton and Wilkes University if she stayed closer to home to play on the Division III level and otherwise narrowed her search.

“After I went there in October, I spent the night with the team and watched a practice,” Ranieli said. “I realized I could see myself going there and the coaches seem to have a lot of confidence in me.”

Ranieli was the only Wyoming Valley Conference player to receive all-state recognition last season when she was a third-team choice in Class 5A by state sports writers.

The WVC Division 1 Player of the Year, according to coaches, led the conference in 3-pointers (60) and free throw percentage (82.9). She was second in scoring with 18.3 points per game.

Ranieli is a three-time Times Leader all-star and was Player of the Year as a sophomore.

Millersville was 10-12 in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference East Division and 13-17 overall last season. It was off to a 2-1 and 5-2 start this season, heading into its Saturday game.

Ranieli plans to major in pre-pharmacy.