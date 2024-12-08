MONDAY, 12/9
Boys basketball: Pittston Area at Holy Cross (NL), 6:45 p.m.
Wrestling: Pittston Area at Pocono Mountain West (NL), 7 p.m.
Girls basketball: Wyoming Area at Dallas (NL), 7:15 p.m.
Girls basketball: Wyoming Seminary at Pittston Area (NL), 7:15 p.m.
TUESDAY, 12/10
Boys and girls swimming: Nanticoke at Pittston Area, 4 p.m.
Boys and girls swimming: Wyoming Area at Hazleton Area, 4:30 p.m.
Boys basketball: Wyoming Area at Nanticoke (NL), 7:15 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, 12/11
Girls basketball: Pittston Area at Honesdale (NL), 6:45 p.m.
Wrestling: Hazleton Area at Wyoming Area (NL), 7 p.m.
Wrestling: Pittston Area at Nanticoke (NL), 7 p.m.
Boys basketball: Lakeland at Pittston Area (NL), 7:15 p.m.
THURSDAY, 12/12
Wrestling: Pittston Area at Mountain View (NL), 7 p.m.
FRIDAY, 12/13
Girls basketball: Riverside at Pittston Area (NL), 7:15 p.m.
SATURDAY, 12/14
Wrestling: Wyoming Area at Towanda Tournament, 11 a.m.