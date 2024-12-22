Lyla Rehill, Lucia Campenni and Ella McKernan, the top three scorers on a record-setting Wyoming Area team, each received first-team honors in Class A when the Pennsylvania Field Hockey Coaches Association revealed its all-state selections earlier this month.

They were among six players recognized by the PSFHCA.

Ainsley Flynn made the second team.

Addyson Dragwa and Juliana Gonzales received honorable mention.

Campenni is a junior. The other five are seniors.

Wyoming Area went 20-1, taking a perfect record into the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Class A state semifinals. The Lady Warriors repeated as Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 champion and added a District 2 Class A championship.

The three first-teamers and Gonzales are all committed to play on the National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I level.

Rehill led the Lady Warriors in goals (37), assists (19) and points (93). The Rutgers commit repeated as first-team, all-stater after receiving honorable mention as a sophomore.

Campenni, who is verbally committed to Temple University, was second on the team in each category. She had 26 goals and 11 assists.

McKernan had 18 goals and 10 assists. She is headed to Michigan State.

A year ago, McKernan was a second-team choice and Campenni earned honorable mention.

Flynn also moved up from honorable mention in 2023. The defender scored three goals and was fourth on the team with eight assists.

Gonzales, who is headed to Wagner College, was fourth on the team with 10 goals and fifth with five assists.

Dragwa, another defender, had one goal.