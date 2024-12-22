Brooke Hintze, who scored points in last season’s subregional meet both individually and on relays, is back to lead the Pittston Area girls swimming team.

The Lady Patriots went 6-5 in the Wyoming Valley Conference last season and are off to a 1-0-1 start.

Hintze was 10th in the 500-yard freestyle last season when Pittston Area was seventh of 11 teams in the District 2-4 Class 3A Subregional, making her the only returnee who was in the top 12 individually. The junior was also part of a fifth-place finish in the 400 freestyle relay and sixth-place finish in the 200 freestyle relay.

Senior Kaitlyn Kozlowski was on the 400 freestyle relay team.

Senior Gabby Gorzkowski and junior Elinor Schardien are the only other swimmers back after being part of a relay teams in the subregional meet.

The other veterans on the roster are seniors Nina Albertelli, Ashlynn Selden and Ali Butcher and sophomore Gianna Martinelli.

Boys overview

Seniors Frank Garcia, Jake Grzech, Josiah Lyons and Tanner Osborn join sophomore Elijah Lyons as the returnees to the Pittston Area boys swimming team.

They contributed to the scoring when Pittston Area was 11th of 14 teams in District 2 Class 2A.

The Patriots finished 3-8 in the WVC last season.

Pittston Area girls 92, Tunkhannock 92

Pittston Area and host Tunkhannock swam to a tie in a WVC meet Wednesday.

Pittston Area girls 112, Nanticoke 38

Gabby Gorzkowski won three times and added a second-place finish to lead the rout when Pittston Area opened the WVC season Dec. 10.

Gorzkowski won the 50-yard freestyle and was part of wins by both the 200 and 400 freestyle relay teams.

Brooke Hintze, who took first in the 200 freestyle, and Ali Butcher, who won the 200 individual medley, were also part of both relay wins.

Hannah Garcia, the other member of the two relay wins, added a second in the 50 freestyle.

Ashlynn Selden won the 100 butterfly and added seconds in the 100 breaststroke and 200 medley relay.

Gianna Martinelli won he 500 freestyle and was on a second-place relay team.

Elinor Schardian had three second-place finishes and a third.

Nina Albertelli contributed seconds in the 200 IM and 100 butterfly.

Margaret Gruber, Natalia Gonzalez and Elysia Conflitti were second in two events.

Bailey Staton, who also had a third, and Jemma Mead, were the others with second-place finishes in relays.

Jess Soroka was third in two events while Olivia Pantucci, Vivian Katchkus and Elizabeth Howells were third one time.

Tunkhannock boys 144, Pittston Area 29

Tunkhannock was too much for visiting Pittston Area in Wednesday’s WVC meet.

Pittston Area boys 69, Nanticoke 56

Tanner Osborn, Frank Garcia and Jake Grzech each had three wins and a second-place finish to lead the Patriots in the Dec. 10 opener.

Osborn won the 200- and 500-yard freestyles along with the 200 medley relay. He was second in the 400 freestyle relay.

Garcia won the 50 freestyle and was second in the 100 freestyle. He was part of wins in the 200 medley and freestyle relays.

Grzech won the 200 individual medley and two relays.

Vincent Burgio won the 200 freestyle and added second- and third-place finishes.

Michael Gubitoso had a second and a third.

Jaylin Moore won diving unopposed.