Three Wyoming Area players were selected Thursday to the Pennsylvania Football News Coaches-Select All-State team in Class 3A.

Senior running back Lidge Kellum was chosen to the first team. Senior offensive lineman Chase DeSanto and sophomore wide receiver Luke Kopetchny were selected to the second team.

Kellum and DeSanto were honored for the second straight week. They were Class 3A all-state choices by Pennsylvania Football Writers.

More than 250 programs nominated players in the six classifications. The voting was done by head coaches, with PFN having no input in the selections.

Kellum finished the season by leading District 2 in rushing with 2,297 yards and rushing touchdowns with 31. DeSanto, a Division I Sacred Heart recruit, opened many of the holes from his tackle position and finished with 26 pancake blocks.

Kopetchny led the entire Wyoming Valley Conference during the regular season with 774 receiving yards and 11 TD catches. His 37 receptions led WVC Division 2.