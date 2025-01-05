Luke Kopetchny scored 13 of his 19 points in the first quarter Saturday afternoon getting Wyoming Area started toward a 59-33 victory over MMI Prep in a Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 boys basketball game.

The Warriors are alone in first place with a 3-0 division record and are 6-4 overall.

Kopetchny helped the Warriors to a 23-6 lead after eight minutes.

Michael Janosky scored six points in the second quarter for a 34-15 halftime lead.

Related Video

Lukas Burakiewicz and Kopetchny each had six points in the third to make it 55-22.

Collin Casterlin scored Wyoming Area’s only five points in a fourth quarter, which was played with a running clock.

Burakiewicz finished with eight points.

Jandel Figueroa and Nick Pantages had 12 points each for winless MMI.

Pittston Area 86, Pottsville Nativity BVM 65

Silvio Giardina drained five 3-pointers while scoring 31 points Thursday night to lead Pittston Area to the non-league victory.

Giardina made three of the 3-pointers and scored 12 of his points in the first quarter to help the Patriots to a 27-20 lead. He had 16 points in the second half.

Aiden Lynn scored 14 of his 22 points in the first half for Pittston Area, which led 44-30 at the break.

Lucas Lopresto added 14 points in the win.

Trey Keating, a junior who is already a 1,000-point career scorer and returning all-state selection, had 27 points to lead Nativity. The Patriots held him below his season scoring average.

Pittston Area is 7-4 overall.