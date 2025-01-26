Jaden Pepe moved into the dual meet lineup at Harvard University Jan. 17 and pulled out a win in the closing seconds.

Pepe used a late takedown to beat American University’s Gage Owen 6-4.

The teams finished tied, but American was awarded the victory on tiebreaker criteria 20-19.

The sophomore from Wyoming Area, who has also competed as low as 133 pounds and had seen all his earlier action this season in tournaments, then lost a two-point decision at 149 pounds in a 32-9 loss to Navy.

Related Video

Pepe is 3-11 this season with a major decision and a sudden victory. He is 8-21-3 in his two-year career on the National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I level.