Wyoming Area’s Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 lead was threatened with the team’s first division loss, but the Warriors quickly expanded it with two wins.

Berwick, which closed within a half-game by handing the Warriors their loss, then lost its next two games.

Following Friday’s action, the Warriors are 9-1 in the division and 12-5 overall. They have a 2½-game lead with four games remaining in division play.

Wyoming Area 54, MMI Prep 41

Luke Kopetchny scored 26 points, including 18 in the first half, Friday night in a Division 2 road win.

Kopetchny had 12 points in the second quarter to help the Warriors battle to a 25-25 tie after taking an 11-7 lead through eight minutes.

Wyoming Area then outscored MMI 17-6 in the third quarter and 29-16 in the second half.

Lukas Burakiewicz added 12 points and Anthony DeLucca had 10.

Nick Pantages led the Preppers with 21 points and Nate Kringe added 12.

Wyoming Area 51, Tunkhannock 39

Luke Kopetchny and Lukas Burakiewicz combined for 31 points and Anthony DeLucca led a big second quarter Wednesday night when Wyoming Area bounced back from its loss with a home-court victory.

Kopetchny scored 17 points. Burakiewicz had 14.

Tunkhannock led 15-6 after one quarter.

DeLucca then did all his scoring by hitting three 3-pointers in the second quarter as the Warriors took a 29-24 halftime lead.

The Warriors led 45-36 after three quarters and held the Tigers to three points in the fourth.

Mahki Michaels led Tunkhannock with 14 points.

Berwick 60, Wyoming Area 43

Berwick outscored visiting Wyoming Area 21-5 in the third quarter Jan. 18 to temporarily close the gap in Division 2.

Julian Howie led the Bulldogs with 20 points. Billy Hanson added 15.

Wyoming Area led by three at halftime, but Berwick took a 48-35 lead into the fourth quarter.

Luke Kopetchny led the Warriors with 19 points. Lukas Burakiewicz contributed 11 points.