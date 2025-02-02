Emma Kratz won three events and Wyoming Area used its depth to defeat host Tunkhannock Wednesday in a Wyoming Valley Conference girls swimming meet.

The Lady Warriors won just three of 12 events, but finished second in eight and third in 10.

Kratz won the 200- and 100-yard freestyle. She was also on the 400 freestyle relay team with Ava Menditto, Bree Henry and Ainsley Flynn.

The Warriors won for the second time in three days to improve to 8-1. They are second in the division behind only unbeaten Dallas.

Tunkhannock boys 144, Wyoming Area 19

Unbeaten Tunkhannock won every event in Wednesday’s meet.

Jonathan Cortez was second in the 50 freestyle to lead the Warriors.

Pittston Area girls 92, Wyoming Seminary 81

Pittston Area won just two events in Wednesday’s home meet, but used points from second- and third-place finishes to pull out the victory.

Katie O’Hearn won diving and joined Ali Butcher, Gabby Gorzkowski and Brooke Hintze on the winning 200 freestyle relay team.

Wyoming Seminary boys 90, Pittston Area 67

Jack Heisler and Aiden Benetos each won two individual events to lead Wyoming Seminary to victory.

Josiah Lyons (50 freestyle), Tanner Osborn (500 freestyle) and Jake Grzech (100 breast) won events for Pittston Area.

Wyoming Area girls 131, Wilkes-Barre Area 37

Ameriana Walker, Ella McKernan and Ava Menditto won four events each as Wyoming Area won at Wilkes-Barre Area Monday.

Walker won the 200 individual medley and 500 freestyle. McKernan won the 50 freestyle and 100 backstroke. Menditto won the 100 freestyle.

Menditto was part of all three relay wins while Walker and McKernan were on two each.

Sofia Menta won the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke along with being part of the 200 medley relay team.

Emma Kratz, who won the 200 freestyle, and Bree Henry were each part of two relay wins.

Wilkes-Barre Area boys 65, Wyoming Area 54

Wilkes-Barre Area won at home Monday despite three victories from Wyoming Area’s Zhiwen Tang.

Tang won three freestyle events, the 50 and 500 and as part of the 200 relay.

Jon Cortez won the 100 freestyle and was on the relay win along with Sonny Sabatini and Paul Panek.