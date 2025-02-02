Lucas Burakiewicz (2) of Wyoming Area drills one of this five, three-point shots made against Lake-Lehman Tuesday night at home.

Warrior sophomore Luke Kopetchny led all Wyoming Area scorers against Lake-Lehman with 24 points on the night.

Luke Kopetchny hauls down an offensive rebound in first-half action against Lake-Lehman.

Wyoming Area posted two more wins, extending its winning streak to at least four games for the third time this season and clinching no worse than a tie for first in Division 2 of Wyoming Valley Conference boys basketball.

The latest victories moved the Warriors to within one win of just the second WVC division title in program history and the first since 1971.

Wyoming Area is 11-1 in the division with two games remaining. Only Berwick, which is 8-3 and handed the Warriors their only WVC loss, has a chance to tie Wyoming Area.

The Warriors will get up to three shots to secure the title.

The first try comes Tuesday at home against Holy Redeemer. A year ago, the Warriors tied for first place with the Warriors, but lost in a playoff for the division title. Holy Redeemer is third in the division with an 8-4 record.

If Wyoming Area does not win Tuesday or Thursday at Wyoming Seminary and does not get help from a Berwick loss, it would still have a chance to win the championship in another division playoff.

Wyoming Area 54, Hanover Area 42

Mitchell Rusinchak came off the bench to score all 13 of his points in the second quarter, providing a spark that helped the Warriors win at Hanover Area Friday and clinch at least a tie for first.

Rusinchak hit three 3-pointers during a quarter in which Wyoming Area stretched a 16-11 lead to 32-20 at the half.

Luke Kopetchny scored a game-high 18 points. He had seven in the first quarter and six more in the third, allowing the Warriors to take a 45-29 lead into the fourth quarter.

Lukas Burakiewicz added nine points, seven of which came in the second half.

Hanover Area was led by Noah Dewey with 18 points.

Wyoming Area 58, Lake-Lehman 43

Luke Kopetchny finished with 24 points and Lukas Burakiewicz drained five second-half, 3-pointers Tuesday night to lead Wyoming Area past visiting Lake-Lehman in a WVC Division 2 game.

Kopetchny scored at least five points in every quarter.

Burakiewicz had 19 of his 21 points after halftime. He had 11 points and three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter when the Warriors broke away by holding the Black Knights to two field goals.

Lake-Lehman outscored Wyoming Area in the second and third quarters to cut a 16-8 deficit to 42-37.