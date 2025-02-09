Shannon Kearns (13) scores on a layup for the Warriors on Wednesday against Wyoming Seminary.

Wyoming Area’s Aminah Dixon scores on a layup against Wyoming Seminary at home on Wednesday.

Wyoming Area managed just 37 points total in two games, losing twice to close out the girls basketball regular season.

The Lady Warriors finished 7-15 overall and will be the last seed in the seven-team District 2 Class 4A playoffs after Hanover Area, which would have been eighth, declined to participate. Wyoming Area is most likely to open at Valley View (17-3).

Wyoming Area finished tied for fifth out of eight teams in Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2.

Lake-Lehman went 14-0 to win the title. It was followed in the standings by: Holy Redeemer 12-2, Nanticoke 10-4, Wyoming Seminary 8-6, Wyoming Area 5-9, Tunkhannock 5-9, Hanover Area 2-12 and MMI Prep 0-14.

Wyoming Seminary 34, Wyoming Area 24

Ella Stambaugh scored a game-high 18 points Wednesday to lead Wyoming Seminary to the victory in the WVC Division 2 finale at Wyoming Area.

Clare Griffin added 11 points in the win.

Abby Sterba led Wyoming Area with 10 points and shared the team lead of six rebounds with Addison Gaylord and Aminah Dixon.

Sterba hit 3-pointers in each of the first two quarters and scored eight of her points in the first half.

The Blue Knights led just 17-16 at halftime and 25-22 through three quarters.

Stambaugh did all the Wyoming Seminary scoring in a 9-2 fourth quarter, hitting a 3-pointer and going 6-for-6 from the foul line.

Holy Redeemer 45, Wyoming Area 13

Holy Redeemer held visiting Wyoming Area without a field goal in Monday’s WVC Division 2 game.

Wyoming Area went 13-for-20 from the line. Shannon Kearns led the way, going 5-for-6, and also grabbed a team-high six rebounds.

McKenzie Chimock scored 11 points to lead Holy Redeemer, which won 10 of its last 11 games to finish the regular season 18-4.

The Lady Royals ran out to leads of 23-2 after one quarter and 36-5 at halftime.