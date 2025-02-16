Madelyn Keating made her first appearance of the indoor track and field season Jan. 18 at the Vanderbilt Invitational.

By her second appearance a week later, the Mississippi State sophomore set career-bests in two events.

Keating, a Wyoming Area graduate, ran the mile in 5:02.27 at Vanderbilt.

Then, in the Orange and Purple Invitational at Clemson, Keating ran the mile in 4:58.96 and the 3000 meters in 9:58.44.

Keating is also a member of the cross country team in the fall and the outdoor track and field team in the spring for the Southeastern Conference school and National Intercollegiate Athletic Association Division I member.