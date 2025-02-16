Pittston Area and Old Forge earned top seeds and first-round byes in the upcoming District 2 boys basketball tournament.

District 2 meetings Monday will finalize plans for the basketball and wrestling tournaments.

The last of the regular-season basketball games were completed Friday night, making it possible to easily project brackets from the district’s official power ratings.

Pittston Area will be the top seed in Class 5A boys with a 14-8 record. The Patriots await the winner of Tuesday’s quarterfinal that sends fifth-seeded North Pocono (6-16) to fourth-seeded Wallenpaupack (11-11). They will host the Friday semifinal.

Old Forge (17-5) is the top seed in Class 2A boys. The Blue Devils host a Saturday semifinal against the winner of a Wednesday quarterfinal between fifth seed and visitor Blue Ridge (9-13) and fourth seed and host Wyoming Seminary (9-13).

The Wyoming Area boys and Pittston Area girls landed home games in the quarterfinals with the Lady Patriots also in position to host a semifinal game.

The Warriors (15-8) are the fourth seed and host fifth-seeded Berwick (13-9) Tuesday in Class 4A. A win would likely send the Warriors to top seed and division champion Scranton Prep (16-6) Friday.

Pittston Area (16-6) is seeded second in Class 5A girls and will host seventh-seeded Berwick (3-19) in Wednesday’s quarterfinals. The Lady Patriots can host again Saturday if they win. Up next, would be a game against either Wallenpaupack (8-14) or Dallas (13-9).

The Wyoming Area and Old Forge girls will both start on the road.

Wyoming Area (7-15) is the seventh seed and headed to second-seeded Valley View (18-4) Wednesday in the Class 4A quarterfinals.

Old Forge (11-11) is the fifth seed and will play at fourth-seeded Holy Cross (10-12) Tuesday in the Class 2A quarterfinals.