Pittston brothers Brycen and Brody Martin and Old Forge resident Maya Jenkins are starters on Scranton Prep teams that have wrapped up Lackawanna League Division 1 titles and claimed the top seeds for District 2 Class 4A tournaments.

Brycen Martin followed up reaching the 1,000-point mark for his career a week earlier by scoring 23 points when the Cavaliers clinched the Division 1 boys title with a 76-42 rout of West Scranton. He had 18 more when Scranton Prep (16-6) closed the regular season with its eighth straight win, a 78-56 romp over Wallenpaupack.

Brycen’s milestone was not the first in the family. Brycen and Brody’s mother, Laine (Sheerer) Martin, was the all-time leading scorer at Pittston Seton Catholic with more than 2,200 points. Seton Catholic closed and was merged into what is now Holy Redeemer in Wilkes-Barre.

Jenkins, an all-state guard, had 19 points Wednesday when the Classics (21-1) completed their eighth straight division championship – and did so with a perfect league record for the seventh time in that stretch – by pounding Wallenpaupack 72-38.