WILKES-BARRE TWP. – Beyon McLean scored 26 points and Valley View withstood a 15-point run spanning the two halves to defeat Scranton Prep 66-53 Saturday afternoon in the District 2 Class 4A boys basketball championship game.

The win gave Valley View its first District 2 title since 1997 and prevented Scranton Prep from claiming its 10th championship in 11 years. The Cavaliers had been 8-0 in the 10-year history of district finals at the arena.

Pittston resident Brycen Martin was limited to 22 minutes because of foul trouble, but still managed 17 points to lead Scranton Prep. He was 6-for-10 from the floor with a 3-pointer and made all four of his free throws. He also added three rebounds and two assists.

Younger brother Brody Martin had six points, two rebounds, two steals and an assist.

Valley View opened a 31-14 lead, but Scranton Prep scored the last 10 points of the first half. A technical foul was assessed against the Cougars as the teams were leaving the floor and the Cavaliers turned it into a five-point play to open the second half, starting with two Brycen Martin free throws.

The Lackawanna League Division 1 champion Cavaliers, the tournament’s top seed, were hurt by 20 turnovers. They lost the ball eight times in the first quarter when the Cougars were building an 18-5 lead.