Wyoming Area will seek its sixth straight perfect boys season and fifth straight unbeaten girls season in Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 track and field this spring.

Both teams are loaded with talent as the Warriors get set to open the season this week.

Wyoming Area is 31-0 in WVC boys meets since returning to Division 2 from Division 1 in time for the 2019 season. The girls are 18-0 in the WVC over the past three seasons and 22-1 since spring sports action resumed after COVID.

Girls

Ella McKernan, the first Wyoming Area athlete to double as champion of the demanding 800-meter run and 300-meter hurdles, leads the list of returning girls.

“Now that there’s a two-day districts, you can manipulate to do that,” Wyoming Area coach Joe Pizano said. “You have to know before the season how you’re going to do that.”

McKernan and Hannah Stoss finished 1-2 in District 2 Class 3A in the 800 and joined Lucia Campenni and Shannon Kearns to form the third-place 1600 relay team that returns intact. McKernan, Stoss and Kearns were all part of the second-place 3200 relay.

Taylor Gashi is back after taking fourth place in the triple jump.

Gashi, a junior, is joined in the long and triple jumps by junior Lucia Campenni and freshman Sophia Risley.

Sophomore Gwendoline Lowry and freshman Amara Tiernan are high jumpers.

While McKernan and Stoss handle the 400-800 meter distances while junior Kierstyn Orlandini provides strength at the longer distances.

Three freshmen, Ella Campenni, Ava Musinski and Franki Pizano, add to the options in the 400.

Lucia Campenni, promising freshman Janesa Sancho and versatile junior Sofia Menta are other hurdlers for the Lady Warriors.

Sophomores Isabella Costa and Julianne Potter and freshman Talia Pizano, the coach’s daughter, handle the sprints.

Sophomore Adriana Fanti leads a throwing group that also features senior Erica Gilligan and junior Sarah Mizenko.

Sophia Farrell, a junior, is a pole vaulter.

The Lady Warriors have more than 30 athletes on the roster, providing more depth and the chance for more contributors to emerge.

Wyoming Area was seventh of 19 teams in the District 2 Class 3A team standings last season.

Boys

Wyoming Area returns many athletes from its championship team, including five that contributed to the team’s scoring at the district meet.

Luke Kopetchny, who went 43-1 in the triple jump for a silver medal last year as a freshman, leads the way.

The team is strong overall in the throws and the combination of sprints and hurdles.

Senior John Turner was fourth in the shot put, while junior Ben Gravine returns after placing fifth in the discus, junior Josh Mruk was sixth in the shot put and sophomore Jack Gravine was seventh in the javelin.

Seniors Gage Speece and Michael Janosky join Jack Gravine as the leaders in the sprints.

Senior Lidge Kellum, junior Trustin Johnson and sophomore Gavin Feeney are the top hurdlers.

Brady Kearns, another senior, tops the middle distance group that also includes sophomores Elliot Stoss and Drew Keating. Freshman Ezra Gorkus could also contribute.

Colby Walsh, a senior, and Ben Start, a sophomore, are the top distance options.

Sophomore Nicholas Kondrosky joins Kopetchny as jumpers.

Jonathan Cortez and Jesiah Aguero are the pole vaulters.

Sophomore Chase Krogulski is another thrower.