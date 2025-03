Madelyn Keating finished seventh out of nine runners in the 3,000-meter steeplechase Friday when Mississippi State University opened the outdoor women’s track and field season in the Battle of the Bayou in Baton Rouge, La.

The sophomore from Wyoming Area finished in 11:06.36. The time was within 1.5 seconds of matching Keating’s best time from her freshman season.

During the indoor season, posted new college career-best times in the mile (4:58.96) and 3,000-meter run (9:56.64).