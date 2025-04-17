Pittston Area senior Daniella Ranieli led five Wyoming Valley Conference players named Thursday to the Pennsylvania Sports Writers All-State Girls Basketball teams.

Ranieli was the only WVC player selected to the first-team. She earned the honor in Class 5A after being named third-team all-state as a sophomore and junior.

Hazleton Area sophomore Kaitlyn Bindas was selected to the Class 6A second team. Crestwood sophomore Jackie Gallagher was chosen to the Class 5A third team. Lake-Lehman senior Ella Wilson was selected to the Class 3A third team, while Wyoming Seminary sophomore Ella Stambaugh was picked to the Class 2A third-team.

Here is a look at the WVC all-state players.

Related Video

• Ranieli, a four-year starter at guard, finished her career with 1,763 career points. The Millersville recruit averaged a team-best 21.6 points per game and scored 44% of her team’s points during the regular season. She was selected the WVC Division 1 Player of the Year by the coaches. She led Division 1 in scoring, 3-pointers and free-throw percentage.

• Bindas led Hazleton Area with a 17.3 scoring average and finished with 61 3-pointers, including her games in the postseason, as a combo guard. She scored in double figures in 27 of 28 games. She averaged over three steals per game and is within striking distance of 1,000 career points. She was selected the WVC Division 1 Co-MVP by the coaches.

• Gallagher, a 5-foot-9 guard, helped Crestwood win its first-ever District 2 championship in girls basketball and set a school mark with 24 wins. She paced the Comets with a 14.4 scoring average and 62 3-pointers, including playoff games. Crestwood also won its first-ever state playoff game and advanced to the Class 5A state semifinals.

• Wilson, a 6-foot forward, was a four-year starter who scored over 1,500 career points. The Mercy University recruit led Lake-Lehman in scoring with as 17.2 average and in 3-pointers with 28 while shooting 70.6% from the foul line. She was also an excellent ballhandler and rebounder. She was named the WVC Division 2 MVP by the coaches.

• A 6-foot-2 sophomore, Stambaugh has been drawing Division I interest for her ability to play anywhere on the court. She led Wyoming Seminary with a 21.2 scoring average, shot 36.2% from 3-point range, hit on 78.5 percent of her free throws and averaged 6.2 rebounds per game.

LACKAWANNA LEAGUE

The Lackawanna League had four players named all-state.

Scranton Prep senior guard Jenna Hillebrand was chosen to the Class 4A second team. Dunmore senior guard Sophia Talutto was named to the Class 3A second team.

Mountain View junior center Addison Kilmer was picked to the Class 2A first team, and Old Forge senior guard Jewlya McCullon was picked to the Class 2A second team.