Marina Antal’s third hit of the game drove Lili Hintze with the decisive run before Shikellamy could record an out in the bottom of the fifth inning as Pittston Area advanced in the District 2-4 Class 5A Subregional softball tournament with Monday’s 12-2, home-field, Mercy Rule victory.

The Lady Patriots were set to play at North Pocono Saturday afternoon in a semifinal game that had been pushed back since Wednesday because of weather.

Antal and Mikaila Sarf both went 3-for-3.

After batting over .500 in the regular season, Antal pushed her overall season batting average to .531. She ended the game with a double, also drew a walk, scored three runs and drove in two.

Sarf drove in two runs and scored another.

Winning pitcher Samantha Herbert contributed a triple, double and two RBI. She did not allow an earned run in the four-hitter while walking one and striking out four.

Gabby Roman, who scored twice, and Julianna Cocco each had two hits.

Julia Long, who also drove in two runs, and Jillian Haas scored twice each.

The Lady Patriots finished with 14 hits.

Pittston Area led just 1-0 before breaking loose for five runs in the third and four in the fourth. Long’s two RBI came on a single in the third inning.

The Lady Patriots were seeking a win Saturday to try to reach Tuesday’s final against either top-seeded Abington Heights or Delaware Valley.