Ethan Elmes appeared in 23 games and made five starts for the Misericordia University baseball team, which completed its season with a 26-16 record.

The Cougars went 14-7 in the Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom.

Elmes, a Holy Redeemer graduate from Avoca, went 2-for-23 for an .087 batting average with two runs scored. The junior outfielder drew six walks.