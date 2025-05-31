Jake Kelleher closed out the season with at least one hit and one run in each of the last 10 games, including all eight postseason games for the Lackawanna College baseball team.

The sophomore from Wyoming Area scored the only Lackawanna run in the season finale, a losers’ bracket game of the National Junior College Athletic Association Division II World Series where the Falcons fell 9-1 to Iowa Central Community College.

Lackawanna finished 34-18 and won Region 19 and East District titles.

Kelleher scored 18 times and had 16 hits in the season-ending streak.