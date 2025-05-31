Third-seeded Old Forge went on the road to take out second-seeded Elk Lake in the semifinals, but was unable to get past top-seeded Holy Redeemer Friday afternoon in the District 2 Class 2A baseball championship game.

Holy Redeemer 11, Old Forge 1

Holy Redeemer needed just five innings to wrap up the district title Friday at Wilkes University.

Alex Gordon went 3-for-3 with a double, three runs and an RBI to lead the Royals.

Related Video

Holy Redeemer opened a 3-0 lead after one inning.

Old Forge scored its only run in the third when Jake Bartnikowski led off with a single and eventually scored on a two-out Frank Pero single to right field.

Holy Redeemer scored four runs in the third, then two each in the fourth and fifth.

The Royals clinched the win on the 10-run rule with consecutive, two-out RBI singles by Gordon and Dominic Marranca in the bottom of the fifth.

Old Forge also got hits from Angelo DiMauro, Luke Olivieri, Cael Krushnowski and Elio Castaldi.

The Blue Devils were hurt by four errors.

Old Forge 7, Elk Lake 5

T.J. DiMattia struck out 10 in six eventful innings, allowing Old Forge to erase an early three-run deficit and beat Lackawanna League Division 3 champion Elk Lake on its home field in Tuesday’s semifinals.

The Warriors scored two unearned runs in the first for a 4-1 lead.

DiMattia gave up 11 hits in six innings, but just one run after the first. He struck out the last two batters in both the third and fourth innings.

Frank Pero singled, doubled and drove in two runs. Cael Krushnowski also drove in two runs.

DiMattia went 1-for-2 with three walks and scored two runs.

The Blue Devils took a 5-4 lead in the fourth and added two runs in the sixth.

Pero’s RBI grounder drove in the go-ahead run in the fourth. Krushnowski’s single delivered the final run.