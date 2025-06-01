Former Wyoming Area teammates, Lidge Kellum (20) and Anthony DeLucca (14), celebrate after Lidge ran for a 68-yard touchdown run for the Pioneers.

WEST PITTSTON — The Pioneers scored on three of their first five plays from scrimmage in the UNICO All-Star Football Classic Wednesday night.

Wyoming Area standout Lidge Kellum had two of them, setting the tone for his MVP performance.

Kellum rushed 14 times for 205 yards and those two touchdowns as the Pioneers defeated the Miners 21-7 at Wyoming Area’s Anthony “Jake” Sobeski Stadium.

Kellum had touchdown runs of 15 and 68 yards. Beside the obvious talent that led to all-state honors, Kellum had the advantage of playing in the PSFCA East-West Game earlier this month.

Related Video

“I was excited to be on the field one last time with my boys again,” said Kellum, who will play National Collegiate Athletic Association Division II football at East Stroudsburg University. “To win one last game with all my boys.”

Kellum was awarded the George Curry MVP Trophy for his performance, which included a 30-yard reception.

While the Pioneers offense couldn’t match the early outburst the rest of the way, the defense came up big. Hazleton Area’s Carlos Gonzalez, Wyoming Area’s Brady Jones and Wilkes-Barre Area’s Gabe Saracino all picked off passes.

“We talked about what a challenging window this is for high school seniors,” said Wyoming Area coach Randy Spencer, who coached the Pioneers. “They’re pulled in a lot of different directions and a lot of significant events going on. But that is what it is and the kids were able to give the time that they did.

“But I think the most important time was the time at the game.”

Although rushing punts and kicks was prohibitted, the Pioneers did block a punt — sort of — early in the game. A fumbled punt snap led to a low kick that hit off Hazleton Area’s Tommy King. A play later, Pioneers quarterback Anthony DeLucca, of Wyoming Area, scored on a 2-yard run.

Kellum finished off a three-play drive a short time later, running for 34 yards on the first play and finishing it off with a 15-yard touchdown run for a 14-0 lead at 4:47 of the first quarter.

Kellum busted through the middle early in the second quarter for his 68-yard touchdown, giving the Pioneers a 21-0 lead at halftime.

The Miners scored their only touchdown at 8:56 of the third quarter as Dallas quarterback Brady Zapoticky and running back Dylan Geskey reversed roles. Geskey took a handoff, scrambled a bit and threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Zapoticky in the left corner of the end zone.

The Pioneers, led by their large Wyoming Area contingent, outgained the Miners 241-76 on the ground and 329-134 overall.

DeLucca finished 5-for-11 for 88 yards passing with all the completions going to Wyoming Area teammates. Kevin Wiedl had three catches for 51 yards. Kellum and Michael Crane had the other catches.

Spencer coached 14 of his Wyoming Area players in the game: Kellum, Jones, DeLucca, Wiedl, Crane, Chase DeSanto, Andrew Steinberger, Damian Lefkoski, Jacob Morgan, Nate Obrzut, Tyler Reynolds, Paul Panek, Matt Rutkoski and John Turner.

The Pioneers roster also includes players from Berwick, Hazleton Area, Holy Redeemer, Lake-Lehman, Nanticoke, Wilkes-Barre Area and Wyoming Seminary.

Pittston Area’s Gerry Groom, Sam Hankey, Collin Smith, Matt Walter and Gavin Wolfe played for the Miners along with players from Crestwood, Dallas, Hanover Area, Tunkhannock and Wyoming Valley West.

Wyoming Valley West’s Bob Stelma coached the Miners.

PSFCA East-West Small Schools

The UNICO Classic was the second all-star game of the month for Spencer and five of his players.

The Wyoming Area contingent was on the East team, which lost to the West 14-0 in the Pennsylvania State Football Coaches Association Small School game.

The East outrushed the West 84-31 with Lidge Kellum finishing as the game’s second-leading rusher with 27 yards on eight carries.

Kellum started at running back while Chase DeSanto started in the offensive line, Andrew Steinberger in the defensive line, Kevin Wiedl at outside linebacker and John Turner at punter.

Dream Game

Old Forge has just one player, but two head coaches for the 91st annual Scranton Lions Club Dream Game.

The all-star game for graduates of the Lackawanna Football Conference is scheduled for July 23 at Valley View’s John Henzes/Veterans Memorial Stadium in Peckville.

Two-way lineman Richard Rosado will represent the Blue Devils on the County team, which will be coached by Old Forge’s Mike Schuback.

Old Forge graduate and current West Scranton head coach Jake Manetti will lead the City team.