SHIPPENSBURG – Wyoming Area’s Ella McKernan finished strong at the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Track and Field Championships.

McKernan finished 11th out of 32 Class 3A girls entries in the 800-meter run May 24 at Shippensburg University with a time of 2:13.36.

The day before, McKernan was 26th of 39 in the 300 hurdles in 46.37 seconds.