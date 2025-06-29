CLARKS SUMMIT — Wyoming Area’s Ava Menditto, Leonda Broda and Kendall Day helped Team Yankow rally to an 8-8 tie with Team Cap Thursday night in the NEPA Lacrosse High School Senior Girls All-Star Game.

Broda and Day were both defenders for Team Yankow, which held Team Cap scoreless for the first 10 minutes while taking a 2-0 lead, then again for the final 6:46 to complete a rally from falling behind by three goals three times.

Team Cap, coached by Crestwood assistant coach Aaron Caporuscio, scored just one goal in the final 12:54.

Team Yankow was coached by Abington Heights graduate and current Catholic University player Carly Yankow. It included players from Abington Heights, North Pocono and Scranton Prep along with the trio from Wyoming Area.

Team Cap had players from Crestwood, Dallas, Holy Redeemer, Hazleton Area, Lake-Lehman, Wilkes-Barre Area and Wyoming Seminary.

Hannah Ziegler scored with 2:00 left in the first quarter, then three times in the first 6:15 of the second quarter to turn a 2-0 deficit into a 4-2 lead. She was named Most Valuable Player for Team Cap.

Scranton Prep’s Summer Larabee had three goals and an assist and was named team MVP from Team Yankow.

The game was for recent graduates of Wyoming Valley Conference teams.

Baseball

Pittston Area’s Silvio Giardina reached base in one of his three plate appearances June 22 while helping the East to a 9-2 win over the West in the first Pennsylvania State Baseball Coaches Association All-Star Game at Penn State’s Medlar Field.

Giardina was 0-for-2 with a walk.

He played shortstop, taking part in two double plays and making a diving stop for the last out of the game.

Thomas LaCoe from Abington Heights was one of three East players to drive in two runs.

Old Forge’s T.J. DiMattia got the Bombers off to a fast start in a 15-5 victory over the Fightins June 21 at PNC Field in the Field of Dreams Game for recent Lackawanna League graduates.

DiMattia struck out two while pitching a scoreless first inning, then had a single, stolen base and run scored when the Bombers scored six times in the bottom of the inning.

Old Forge coach Tony DiMattia served as manager for the winning Bombers team.