The Greater Pittston Senior American Legion team took a break from Wyoming Valley League competition to test itself against the best in Pennsylvania.

Greater Pittston took two leads on the road against two-time defending state champion Quakertown before falling short 5-4 June 22.

Jarred Houston’s two-out, two-run single in the bottom of the sixth produced the tying and winning runs for Quakertown.

Greater Pittston led 3-1 after 2½ innings and moved back in front 4-3 in the top of the fifth on David Fath’s RBI double.

Related Video

Jeremy Layland singled, doubled and scored a run in the loss.

Chase Montigney also had a double.

Greater Pittston 12, Breaker Boys 1

Drew Cisney came through with the bases loaded twice, driving in three runs to help lead Greater Pittston to a five-inning, road victory in Monday’s return to league play.

Cisney singled to drive in two runs in the four-run first and later drew a bases-loaded walk.

Greater Pittston took advantage of eight walks and four errors by the team from Swoyersville.

Jeremy Layland, who had two hits, and Paul Rusincovitch each had two RBI.

David Fath went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI.

Tommy Carlin held Swoyersville scoreless on two hits while striking out 10 and walking just one in 3 2/3 innings.

Greater Pittston 6, Mountain Post 5

Chase Montigney doubled in the go-ahead run, then his pinch runner scored the eventual game-winner in the top of the seventh inning of Friday’s league game.

Montigney drove in Jake Aftewicz, who led off the inning with a single in a 4-4 game.

Prestyn Reeves took over as a runner for Montigney, moved to third on an errant pickoff and scored on a Jeremy Layland sacrifice fly.

Paul Rusincovitch came on in relief in the bottom of the seventh. He gave up a run-scoring hit, but then saved the win by getting a double-play grounder and a game-ending strikeout.

Montigney, Jake Aftewicz and Richie Tonte each had two hits to help Greater Pittston improve to 6-1 in the league.

David Fath drove in two runs, Layland scored twice and Dominic Innamorati doubled in the win.