Mark Williams-Zach Stull won the First Flight while William F. Anzalone Jr.-William Anzalone put up the highest score in the flight competitions at the John A. Allan Invitational at Fox Hill Country Club June 27-29.

Outside of the championship flight, the remaining 84 teams were split into 21 flights of four teams each. Teams played a round-robin with one 18-hole match, with a point for each hole, scheduled each of the three days of the member-guest.

The top two teams in each flight with points earned out of a maximum of 54: Flight 1, Williams-Stull 31; Michael Answini-Josh Gartley 26; Flight 2, Fred Lombardo Jr.-Floyd Bowen 30; Gary Peters-Josh Peters 29; Flight 3, Carmen Lopresto-Nicholas Morreale 29½, Thomas Gill-Len Coleman 28; Flight 4, Brian Lombardo-Michael Lazevnick 28, Daniel Fusco-Frank Nockley III 27; Flight 5, Joseph Mikiewicz-Robert Polachek 31, Bill Medico-Jason Maile 27; Flight 6, Joseph Angelella-Richard Laneski 33, Marcus Magyar-Carmen Winters 28; Flight 7, James Devers-Jared Melochick 30½, Jon Melvin-Samuel Ferrara 29.

Flight 8, Ted Harris-Anthony Heck 32½, Stephen Clemente-Jeff Clemente 27½; Flight 9, James Murphy-Evan Murphy 31½, Kenneth Sorrick-Ken Sorrick 29; Flight 10, Mark Nobile-A.J. Nobile 32, Mike Gilhooley-Kevin Racemus 27½; Flight 11, Gary DeSanto-Ron Garrison 28½, Ronald Sorick-Matt Sorick 27½; Flight 12, James Shubzda-John Serafin 30, Frank Lombardo-Freddie Lombardo 29½; Flight 13, Thomas Capone-Jack Mulhern 30, Ted Merli Jr.-Joseph Graham 30; Flight 14, Kevin Smith-Gary Quinn 32½, Dave Voitek Jr.-David Voitek III 32.

Flight 15, Joseph Burke-Joseph Burke Jr. 32, John Altobelli-Richard Trotta 28; Flight 16, Murray Jay Miller-Karl Blight 31½, Ed Thomas-A.J. Thomas 28½; Flight 17, James Connors-James Connors Jr. 30½; Flight 18, P.J. Adonizio-Peter Adonizio 30½, Joseph Carmody-James Carmody 29; Flight 19, James Bone Jr.-Joseph Maurizi 29½, Raymond Kovaleski-Michael Moran 27; Flight 20, William F. Anzalone Jr.-William Anzalone 34½, Sam Diaz-Nick Volpetti 30½; Flight 21, Thomas Quinnan-Steven Rothstein 32½, John Shaskas-Michael Rupp 27.