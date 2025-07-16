Eight state champions will converge on Wilkes University’s Ralston Athletic Complex this week for the Little League Softball Junior East Regional Tournament.

There will be a local team as well as Greater Wyoming Area will serve as the host team. The East Regional champion advances to the Junior Softball World Series in Kirkland, Wash., from July 27-Aug. 2.

The tournament runs from Thursday through Tuesday. A banquet and dance party were held Wednesday night for players and their families at the Woodlands Inn.

Action starts Thursday with three games. Maine will play Massachusetts at 10 a.m. followed by Maryland vs. New Jersey at 1 p.m. Greater Wyoming Area takes on Connecticut at 4 p.m.

New York plays Delaware at 9 a.m. Friday. Pennsylvania plays the Maine/Massachusetts winner at noon. An elimination game will be at 3 p.m.

Saturday will have elimination games at 9 a.m. and noon and winners bracket semifinals at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Sunday’s schedule will feature elimination games at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., with the winners bracket finals at 4 p.m.

On Monday, the elimination bracket finals will be at noon. That winner will play the loser of the winners bracket finals at 3 p.m.

On Tuesday, the winners bracket champion will play the winner of the 3 p.m. game on Monday at 11 a.m. If another game is necessary, it will be played at 12:30 p.m.