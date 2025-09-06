WEST PITTSTON — Wyoming Area dominated the second half last Friday against Dallas.

That domination carried over to the Warriors’ third game of the season.

The first-team offense scored on four consecutive possessions and the first-team defense didn’t allow a first down as Wyoming Area shut out Western Wayne 50-0 Friday night in a non-conference game.

Even when things went awry on special teams — like on a bad snap on an extra point — the Warriors (3-0) were able to turn the mistake into a two-point conversion pass.

It was that kind of night.

“We made some big plays, explosive plays which was great to see,” Wyoming Area coach Randy Spencer said. “But again, some of the mental errors and the things that are self-inflicted, we still aren’t playing as clean as we’d like to play, especially in the beginning of the game.”

The game was a rematch of last year’s District 2 Class 3A semifinal game won by Wyoming Area in overtime. While both teams lost significant talent to graduation, Western Wayne (1-2) was hit particularly hard. The Wildcats lost their entire starting lineup and it showed.

Wyoming Area’s first-unit defense surrendered no rushing yards on 16 attempts and just 16 yards through the air. Western Wayne’s only first down before the game was handed over to the reserves came on a fake punt.

“I was very impressed and happy with the defensive effort,” Spencer said. “Initially some things on the back end with our corners gave them a little space, but then we tightened it up. I thought we did a good job with our pressure. We got situational pressure and were able to make plays.”

As for the offense, quarterback Jack Gravine had his hand in four touchdowns as he passed for 120 yards and two TDs and ran for 127 more and two scores.

Gravine sandwiched TD passes of 30 and 8 yards to Luke Kopetchny around his 28-yard scoring run as Wyoming Area took control with a 21-point second quarter.

Gravine’s 53-yard touchdown run at 8:15 of the third quarter brought about the 35-point mercy rule. Nick Ciampi added a 36-yard TD run and the ad-lib two-point pass gave the Warriors a 43-0 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Wyoming Area 50, Western Wayne 0

Western Wayne`0`0`0`0 — 0

Wyoming Area`7`21`15`7 — 50

First quarter

WA — Trustin Johnson 1 run (Gavin Feeney kick), 9:07

Second quarter

WA — Luke Koptechny 30 pass from Jack Gravine (Feeney kick), 11:53

WA — Jack Gravine 28 run (Feeney kick), 1:58

WA — Kopetchny 8 pass from J.Gravine (Feeney kick), 0:54

Third quarter

WA — J.Gravine 53 run (Ava Musinski kick), 8:15

WA — Nick Ciampi 36 run (Josh Mruk from Kopetchny), 2:54

Fourth quarter

WA — Nicholas Kondrosky 1 run (Teegan Meier kick), 3:04

Team statistics`WW`WA

First downs`2`16

Rushes-yards`26-16`36-294

Passing yards`16`120

Total yards`32`414

Passing`3-10-0`6-7-0

Sacked-yards lost`1-8`1-11

Punts-avg.`8-32`2-35.5

Fumbles-lost`1-0`0-0

Penalties-yards`7-52`9-60

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — Western Wayne, Quinn Swartz 9-2, Jake Grodack 4-(minus-3), Ashton James 1-5, RJ Walton 4-3, Gavin Ortiz 6-5, Hunter Rodgers 2-4. Wyoming Area, Johnson 13-45, J.Gravine 9-127, Ciampi 3-36, Josh Mruk 4-17, Jordan Rosario 1-7, Hudson Sharpe 2-19, Jamari Yates 1-2, Kondrosky 2-42, team 1-(minus-1).

PASSING — Western Wayne, Grodack 3-10-0-16. Wyoming Area, J.Gravine 6-7-0-120.

RECEIVING — Western Wayne, Patrick Donahue 1-8, Ashan Stookey 1-11, Swartz 1-(minus-2). Wyoming Area, Kopetchny 3-50, Ciampi 2-33, Drew Keating 1-37.

INTERCEPTIONS — none