Four Wyoming Valley Conference players were honored Tuesday with selection to the Pennsylvania Football News Coaches Select All-State teams.

Berwick senior running back Ty’Meere Wilkerson and senior defensive tackle JJ Leonard were chosen to the Class 3A first team. Wyoming Area senior guard Max Getzie was chosen to the Class 3A second team. Pittston Area senior linebacker Brody Spindler was picked to the Class 5A second team.

The Class A, 3A and 5A teams were announced Tuesday. The Class 2A, 4A and 6A teams will be announced Wednesday.

The teams were selected through nominations of over 300 high school coaches.

Wilkerson, the Times Leader Player of the Year, set school single-season records for rushing yards with 2,795 and rushing touchdowns with 40 while also earning Class 3A all-state honors from the Pennsylvania Football Writers. He set the school single-game record with 390 rushing yards vs. Williamsport, breaking the record of 366 he set as a junior.

The 6-foot, 265-pound Leonard recorded 63 tackles and 3.5 sacks while leading the team with 24 tackles for loss.

The 6-foot-5, 290-pound Getzie had 16 pancake blocks and allowed no sacks. He added 29 tackles on defense.

Spindler finished with 77 tackles, six tackles for loss, two sacks and an interception. He rushed 176 times for 1,015 yards and 12 touchdowns after taking over as the the Patriots’ main ball carrier near mid-season.

The Lackawanna Conference also had several selections.

The WVC has no Class A teams, but was well represented by Lackawanna Trail.

Senior running back Isaac Ryon, senior linebacker Tyler Jervis and junior guard Anthony Paolucci were selected to the first team for Trail. Senior tackle Lucas Evans was chosen to the second team. Northwest senior long snapper Ben Bonham was also a second-team selection. Northwest is a former member of the WVC.

Scranton Prep had three players on the Class 3A team. Junior linebacker Braedon McPartland made the first team, while senior quarterback Will McPartland and senior defensive tackle Anthony De Los Santoa were second-team choices. Will McPartland was selected as an offensive athlete.

In Class 5A, Delaware Valley junior tight end James Dabney was picked on the first team while Abington Heights senior receiver Gavin Anders received second-team honors.