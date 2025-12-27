Wyoming Area and Pittston Area will both take 1-1 girls records into the New Year and the resumption of the Wyoming Valley Conference swimming schedule.

Both the Warriors and Patriots are 0-2 in boys swimming.

Wyoming Area’s win came in the last meet before the break with a 117-61 victory at Holy Redeemer Dec. 17.

Ameriana Walker led the way, winning four freestyle events – 50 and 100 yards individually and legs of the 200 and 400 relays.

Sofia Menta (200 freestyle), Emma Kratz (500 freestyle), and Bree Harry (100 backstroke) each swam a leg of the 400 freestyle relay win.

Taylor Gashi, Lucia Campenni, and Ella Campenni were the other members of the 200 freestyle relay.

The Wyoming Area boys lost to Holy Redeemer 73-48on the same day.

Jonathan Cortez won the 50 and 100 freestyle for the Warriors and was on the 400 freestyle relay team. Zhiwen Tang joined him on the relay and won the 500 freestyle. Cooper Broda and Trevor Winslow were the other members of the winning relay team.

The Pittston Area girls had won their opener, but then lost 90-79 to visiting Tunkhannock on Dec. 17, while the boys were being routed 149-17.

Brooke Hintze (200 freestyle), Maggie Gruber (50 freestyle), and Kate O’Hearn (diving) won for the Lady Patriots.

The Tunkhannock boys swept every event.