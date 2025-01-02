Three Wyoming Area players were selected Thursday to the Pennsylvania Football News Coaches-Select All-State team in Class 3A.

Senior running back Lidge Kellum was chosen to the first team. Senior offensive lineman Chase DeSanto and sophomore wide receiver Luke Kopetchny were selected to the second team.

The Class A and 5A teams were also announced. The PFN all-state teams in Class 2A, 4A and 6A will be released on Friday.

Over 250 programs nominated players in the six classifications. The voting was done by head coaches, with PFN having no input in the selections.

Kellum and DeSanto were also recently selected to the Pennsylvania Football Writers’ Class 3A all-state team.

Kellum finished the season by leading District 2 in rushing with 2,297 yards and rushing touchdowns with 31. DeSanto, a Division I Sacred Heart recruit, opened many of the holes from his tackle position and finished with 26 pancake blocks.

Kopetchny led the entire Wyoming Valley Conference during the regular season with 774 receiving yards and 11 TD catches. His 37 receptions led WVC Division 2.

Five players from the Lackawanna Football Conference were first-team selections: Carbondale Area senior fullback Ethen Brewen; Western Wayne junior long snapper Vinny Baldini; Scranton Prep senior outside linebacker Jack Doughton; Scranton Prep junior safety Will McPartland; and Scranton Prep senior quarterback Louis Paris. Paris was selected as an offensive athlete.

LFC second-team picks were: Western Wayne senior running back Josh Vinton; Scranton Prep senior tackle Ambrose Rossi; Scranton Prep junior defensive tackle Byron Axtell; Western Wayne senior defensive tackle Evan Dean; Scranton Prep senior cornerback Brady Holmes; and Western Wayne senior safety Sean Owens.

In Class A, Lackawanna Trail senior cornerback Max Kimmel was a first-team pick.

In Class 5A, Delaware Valley senior nose guard Pasquale Venetucci made the first team while Abington Heights junior safety Gavin Anders made the second team.