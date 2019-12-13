MONDAY, Dec. 16

Wrestling

Wyoming Area at Pittston Area (NL), 7 p.m.

Girls basketball

Pittston Area at Abington Heights (NL), 7:15 p.m.

Susquehanna at Wyoming Area (NL), 7:15 p.m.

TUESDAY, Dec. 17

Boys basketball

Delaware Valley at Pittston Area (NL), 7:15 p.m.

Susquehanna at Wyoming Area (NL), 7:15 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 18

Boys and girls swimming

Pittston Area at Tunkhannock, 4:15 p.m.

Wrestling

Pittston Area at Crestwood, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball

Elk Lake at Pittston Area (NL), 7:15

THURSDAY, Dec. 19

Boys and girls swimming

Holy Redeemer at Wyoming Area, 4:30 p.m.

Boys basketball

North Pocono at Pittston Area, 7:15 p.m.

Wyoming Area at Nanticoke, 7:15 p.m.

Girls basketball

Nanticoke at Wyoming Area, 7:15 p.m.

FRIDAY, Dec. 20

Wrestling

Pittston Area at XCalibur Tournament, Wilkes University’s Marts Center, 9 a.m.

Girls basketball

Old Forge at Pittston Area (NL), 7:15 p.m.

SATURDAY, Dec. 21

Girls basketball

Delaware Valley at Wyoming Area, 7:15 p.m.

