Wyoming Area senior baseball player Ryan Petrucci has committed to continue his academic and athletic careers at Lebanon Valley College.

Petrucci batted a team-high .423 with two doubles, 11 RBI and 11 runs scored as a junior for the Warriors. He played first base and catcher, the position he expects to play in college.

Along with Lebanon Valley, Petrucci was recruited by Dickinson and Ursinus.

Lebanon Valley, which is located in Annville, north of Harrisburg, was on a nine-game winning streak and off to a 10-2 start when the remainder of this season was canceled.

