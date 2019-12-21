More than two years after graduating high school, Katie Wolfgang is at a new college and has returned to athletic competition.

The 2017 Wyoming Area graduate transferred from Susquehanna University to Marywood University where she is becoming an increasingly bigger factor on the women’s basketball team.

Wolfgang, a 5-foot-8 guard, went 4-for-4 from the line to score six points while playing a season-high 20 minutes in a Dec. 7 loss to Misericordia University, the next-to-last game before Marywood (2-7) took its holiday break.

The six points was also her highest total to date.

Related Video

Wolfgang has averaged five points and 16.3 minutes over the last three games

On the season, Wolfgang has played in all but one game. She is averaging 2.9 points and 1.6 rebounds in 12 minutes per game. She is shooting 6-for-18 from the floor, 0-for-7 on 3-pointers and 11-for-15 (73.3 percent) from the foul line.

Wolfgang averaged 10.8 points as a senior at Wyoming Area, second on the team to current West Chester University player Sarah Holweg. It was her third straight season scoring in double figures after averaging 12.0 as a sophomore and 12.8 with three games of at least 24 points as a junior.

Wyoming Area graduate Katie Wolfgang, left, shown here during an All-Star Game during her high school career, is back on the court at Marywood University. https://www.psdispatch.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_TTL040117GBBAllStarGame2.jpg Wyoming Area graduate Katie Wolfgang, left, shown here during an All-Star Game during her high school career, is back on the court at Marywood University. Sunday Dispatch file photo

By Tom Robinson For Sunday Dispatch