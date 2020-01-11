Defending champion Hazleton Area had a four-game overall winning streak ended and suffered its first loss in Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 play Monday.
The Lady Cougars took out their frustrations on visiting Pittston Area Friday night.
Brooke Boretski led four scorers in double figures with 17 points and host Hazleton Area ran to a 71-31 victory.
Hannah Getz had 14 points to lead Pittston Area.
The Lady Patriots dropped to 1-2 in the division and 6-4 overall. They are third out of seven teams in the seeding race for the District 2 Class 5A playoffs.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lake-Lehman 55
Wyoming Area 32
Sarah Salus scored 16 points Friday when WVC Division 2 leader Lake-Lehman defeated visiting Wyoming Area.
Lake-Lehman held Wyoming Area to two points in the second quarter to open a 29-9 halftime lead.
Cassidy Orzel led the Lady Warriors with 13 points.
Wyoming Area is 0-3 in the division and 4-7 overall. It ranks ninth of 11 teams in the race for eight District 2 Class 4A playoff berths.
Pittston Area 54
Wyoming Valley West 45
Pittston Area held host Wyoming Valley West to two second-quarter points to move in front, 19-14, at halftime of Monday’s WVC Division 1 game.
Lily Savoy and Kallie Booth scored 12 points each for Pittston Area.
Wyoming Seminary 51
Wyoming Area 44
Ally Vezendy scored 19 points to lead Wyoming Seminary to Monday’s WVC Division 1 victory.
Mackenzie Nocchi led Wyoming Area with 10 points.
Morgan Janeski scored eight of her nine points and Nicole Silinskie all seven of her points as the Lady Warriors put together a 19-point fourth quarter.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Tunkhannock 75
Wyoming Area 44
Tunkhannock scored 49 first-half points while beating visiting Wyoming Area in Thursday’s WVC Division 2 game.
Ryan Harder led the Tigers with 27 points.
Sammy Solomon had 24 points to lead Wyoming Area.
The Warriors are 0-3 in the division. They are 3-8 overall to rank last among the eight teams in the seeding race for the District 2 Class 4A playoffs.
Wyoming Seminary 74
Wyoming Area 43
Ethan Meuser scored 21 points as defending WVC overall champion and current Division 2 co-leader Wyoming Seminary handled host Wyoming Area Tuesday.
Jake Greenfield scored 15 points for the Warriors.
WRESTLING
Hazleton Area 54
Pittston Area 19
C.J. Demark, at 152, and Adrian Colon, at 189, had pins for Pittston Area when it lost Thursday at WVC Division 1 leader Hazleton Area.
Jacob Granahan won a major decision by shutout in the opening bout at 120.
James Spindler won by decision at 145.
The Patriots are 2-2 in the division and 5-3 overall.
Wyoming Area 48
Lake-Lehman 36
Lake-Lehman won the WVC Division 2 opener at home Thursday by taking the first two and the last three bouts.
Garret Pocceschi (106), Connor Wrobleski (160) and Richie Hyzinski (170) won by pins in 40 seconds or less. Rocco Pizano (138) also won by pin for the Warriors, who took advantage of four forfeits.
The Warriors are 4-9 overall.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Nanticoke 98
Wyoming Area 70
Wyoming Area lost at home Friday to slip to 0-4.
Pittston Area 78
Lake-Lehman 62
Olivia Norwillo, Ella Hoban, Emily Dunn and Morgan Gromelski won events Tuesday for Pittston Area, which used depth to pull out the overall win.
Visiting Lake-Lehman swept the three relays and also won four individual events, but Pittston Area overcame that with more second- and third-place points.
The Lady Patriots are 1-2 in the WVC.
Wyoming Seminary 68
Wyoming Area 23
Wyoming Seminary defeated visiting Wyoming Area Tuesday.
BOYS SWIMMING
Nanticoke 105
Wyoming Area 40
Wyoming Area remained winless through four meets when it lost to visiting Nanticoke Friday.
Lake-Lehman 70
Pittston Area 38
Pittston Area lost at home Tuesday to drop to 0-3 on the season.
Wyoming Seminary 83
Wyoming Area 9
Wyoming Seminary improved to 2-0 by sweeping every event from visiting Wyoming Area Tuesday.