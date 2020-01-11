Defending champion Hazleton Area had a four-game overall winning streak ended and suffered its first loss in Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 play Monday.

The Lady Cougars took out their frustrations on visiting Pittston Area Friday night.

Brooke Boretski led four scorers in double figures with 17 points and host Hazleton Area ran to a 71-31 victory.

Hannah Getz had 14 points to lead Pittston Area.

The Lady Patriots dropped to 1-2 in the division and 6-4 overall. They are third out of seven teams in the seeding race for the District 2 Class 5A playoffs.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lake-Lehman 55

Wyoming Area 32

Sarah Salus scored 16 points Friday when WVC Division 2 leader Lake-Lehman defeated visiting Wyoming Area.

Lake-Lehman held Wyoming Area to two points in the second quarter to open a 29-9 halftime lead.

Cassidy Orzel led the Lady Warriors with 13 points.

Wyoming Area is 0-3 in the division and 4-7 overall. It ranks ninth of 11 teams in the race for eight District 2 Class 4A playoff berths.

Pittston Area 54

Wyoming Valley West 45

Pittston Area held host Wyoming Valley West to two second-quarter points to move in front, 19-14, at halftime of Monday’s WVC Division 1 game.

Lily Savoy and Kallie Booth scored 12 points each for Pittston Area.

Wyoming Seminary 51

Wyoming Area 44

Ally Vezendy scored 19 points to lead Wyoming Seminary to Monday’s WVC Division 1 victory.

Mackenzie Nocchi led Wyoming Area with 10 points.

Morgan Janeski scored eight of her nine points and Nicole Silinskie all seven of her points as the Lady Warriors put together a 19-point fourth quarter.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Tunkhannock 75

Wyoming Area 44

Tunkhannock scored 49 first-half points while beating visiting Wyoming Area in Thursday’s WVC Division 2 game.

Ryan Harder led the Tigers with 27 points.

Sammy Solomon had 24 points to lead Wyoming Area.

The Warriors are 0-3 in the division. They are 3-8 overall to rank last among the eight teams in the seeding race for the District 2 Class 4A playoffs.

Wyoming Seminary 74

Wyoming Area 43

Ethan Meuser scored 21 points as defending WVC overall champion and current Division 2 co-leader Wyoming Seminary handled host Wyoming Area Tuesday.

Jake Greenfield scored 15 points for the Warriors.

WRESTLING

Hazleton Area 54

Pittston Area 19

C.J. Demark, at 152, and Adrian Colon, at 189, had pins for Pittston Area when it lost Thursday at WVC Division 1 leader Hazleton Area.

Jacob Granahan won a major decision by shutout in the opening bout at 120.

James Spindler won by decision at 145.

The Patriots are 2-2 in the division and 5-3 overall.

Wyoming Area 48

Lake-Lehman 36

Lake-Lehman won the WVC Division 2 opener at home Thursday by taking the first two and the last three bouts.

Garret Pocceschi (106), Connor Wrobleski (160) and Richie Hyzinski (170) won by pins in 40 seconds or less. Rocco Pizano (138) also won by pin for the Warriors, who took advantage of four forfeits.

The Warriors are 4-9 overall.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Nanticoke 98

Wyoming Area 70

Wyoming Area lost at home Friday to slip to 0-4.

Pittston Area 78

Lake-Lehman 62

Olivia Norwillo, Ella Hoban, Emily Dunn and Morgan Gromelski won events Tuesday for Pittston Area, which used depth to pull out the overall win.

Visiting Lake-Lehman swept the three relays and also won four individual events, but Pittston Area overcame that with more second- and third-place points.

The Lady Patriots are 1-2 in the WVC.

Wyoming Seminary 68

Wyoming Area 23

Wyoming Seminary defeated visiting Wyoming Area Tuesday.

BOYS SWIMMING

Nanticoke 105

Wyoming Area 40

Wyoming Area remained winless through four meets when it lost to visiting Nanticoke Friday.

Lake-Lehman 70

Pittston Area 38

Pittston Area lost at home Tuesday to drop to 0-3 on the season.

Wyoming Seminary 83

Wyoming Area 9

Wyoming Seminary improved to 2-0 by sweeping every event from visiting Wyoming Area Tuesday.

By Tom Robinson For Sunday Dispatch