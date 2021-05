DURYEA — The Holy Rosary graduating Lady Royals recently held Parent Night. Graduating players and their parents were recognized and honored for their achievements. Nicole Yencha was also honored for scoring her 500th point.

Angelina Corridoni and her parents Larry and Eve Corridoni

Isabella Granteed and her parents Paulette White and Sam Granteed

Rowan Lazevnick and her parents Chris and Kristin Lazevnick

Nicole Yencha is presented her 500th point award from Principal Melissa Skutack and Athlete Director Allison Brudzinski

Graduates Rowan Lazevnick, Isabella Granteed, Nicole Yencha, and Angelina Corridoni

Nicole Yencha and her parents Jeff and Tammy Yencha