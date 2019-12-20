PITTSTON – On a cold, bitter night of 16 degrees, the Pittston Area Lady Patriots were in downtown Pittston giving to those in need. For the last four years, the team has planted hats, scarfs and gloves on parking meters, trees and bushes for anyone to take.

The idea to leave protection from the winter season was something head coach Kathy Healey saw being done years ago and decided to adopt the kind gesture.

“This is our fourth year doing this and I think, especially tonight when it is so cold, it is very telling on what we are trying to do,” Healey said. “I wanted to teach the girls to give back and I thought this was a good idea.”

The Lady Patriots are no strangers to giving back to the community. Just last month, the team completed a toy drive and donated to the highly successful Greater Pittston Santa Squad during its 2019 toy drive.

“I was brought up to give back and, you know, we didn’t have a lot when I was younger,” Healey said. “I try to instill that in these kids because some of them do have a lot but, when they see what others get out of what they give, it’s going to come back to them. Maybe not today, maybe not tomorrow, but it will come back.”

Once the team members had their clear plastic bags filled with gloves, hats and scarfs, they disbursed them along Main Street, tying them to a light pole, parking meter or tree in hopes someone in need will take an item.

Senior teammate Emma Coles, 17, of Avoca, has been participating in the winter accessories donation project for years..

“My dad had friends from work donate scarfs so we collected nine,” Coles said. “Honestly, I love doing this every year to get involved in the community and the best part is the outcome, driving by and seeing the scarfs getting taken away day by day.”

For Coles, it just isn’t about giving away winter items.

“It’s a great lesson-learner, especially for the younger kids in getting involved with the community or just doing things for those less fortunate,” she said. “It just feels good.”

For junior Mia DeMarco, helping those in need is something she will take with her for the rest of her life.

“It’s all about helping everyone and being kind,” she said.



