My Corner, Your Corner: The beginning of the holy season

The holy season begins tonight as our Jewish friends mark the beginning of Hanukkah while our Christian friends will celebrate Christmas in just a few days. Happy Hanukkah and Merry Christmas to all.
Growing up Christian and doing the Christmas thing was unique for two reasons: celebrating the birth of Christ and believing in jolly old St. Nick.
It’s been many, many years since I had the spirit of Christmas in my heart. No, not the birth of Christ part, but the Santa part.
When my father was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, the holidays lost a little bit of zest and, certainly over time, losing other family members has taken me in a different direction. Losing my mom in 2006 didn’t help.
As I’ve been healing from my mother’s loss over the last three years, I feel like I’m coming out of the holiday funk.
Watching young children get excited about sitting on Santa’s lap, offering their Christmas wishes and covering a bunch of holiday season parties has lifted my spirits.
I do miss the magic of Santa Claus.
Can you recall waiting for “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” “Frosty the Snowman,” “Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town,” “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” or a “Charlie Brown Christmas” to air on TV?
WNEP-TV used to have a 30-minute show where children would go to the station to sit on Santa’s lap and pass on their Christmas wish list to him.
It was fun to see what other children wanted from Santa and if it stacked up with my list.
Early on, I had a list, but when Santa didn’t bring me what I was hoping for, I stopped making a list. Instead, I just waited to be surprised at what he brought me.
Another thing that has helped me with my Christmas funk was seeing so much love with people and organizations giving back to the community.
The Greater Pittston Santa Squad, led by Anthony Marranca and his team, showed me how the spirit of Christmas is in everyone’s heart.
I recently covered a story about the Miss Nina Foundation where a Wyoming couple started a foundation but, a few years after the foundation was conceived, their son tragically died at the age of 32. Since then, the foundation has been rejuvenated; last week, the foundation gave 178 Wyoming Area third-graders each a $40 voucher for Burlington towards a coat or shoes.
For those keeping score, that’s over $7,100 donated in the name of Devon “The Defender” Silva, a 2004 Wyoming Area graduate.
Granted, the couple didn’t raise that much during the course of the year but they match donations. That’s one incredible gesture and one from the heart to keep their son’s memory alive.
You’ll read about Rob Christian and his wife Lori Meekes in today’s edition.
There are so many more that give during the holiday season and never get acknowledged or credit.
This year, I even watched Christmas shows like Tim Allen’s “Santa Clause” movies … yes, all three of them.
Even though I am coming around, I still think spending tons of money on gifts to exchange is going overboard. I know so many people who go in serious debt at Christmas just to buy that perfect gift.
The saying goes, “Jesus is the reason for the season.” I’m not sure that means racking up charges on your Boscov’s card or having a personal friendship with local UPS delivery people because they drop off boxes on a daily basis.
I do enjoy the decorations. While I was growing up, Mom decorated our house like she was the holiday window dresser at Macy’s in New York City. She was darn good. She never scrimped on garland and lights, the Christmas tree never had a bare spot and it always rotated on its stand.
Mom was always very liberal with the cotton under the tree that was supposed to simulate snow. The Plasticville Village was placed meticulously within the confines of the Lionel train and the train itself was cared for each year and never abused. I loved when I would stop the train to unload the log car; that was so much fun.
I miss the train but it was never mine. It belonged to my older brother; he eventually took possession of it and I don’t blame him. To buy that exact set would set me back a handsome penny. Besides, does anyone still put up a tree/train platform?
No matter how you spend Hanukkah or Christmas, I hope it’s fun with lots of family time.
I did it!
I always wanted to try to colorize a black and white photo in Photoshop and I finally did it. I took one of my parents’ wedding photos and brought it to life – for me, anyway.
The longer I worked on the photo, the more I felt like I was there taking the photo. Eventually, that feeling turned into a bit of sadness. I really miss my folks and they were so young in the photo. I wish I knew them when they were sitting in a car holding hands.
Quote of the week
“He who has not Christmas in his heart will never find it under the tree.” – Roy L. Smith
Thought of the week
“Christmas will always be as long as we stand heart to heart and hand in hand.” – Dr. Seuss
Bumper sticker
“Christmas isn’t a season. It’s a feeling.” – Edna Ferber
