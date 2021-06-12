Ivy Cotter has her eye on the ball as she attempts to hit a forehand during the free YMCA tennis clinic in 2020.

PITTSTON — The Greater Pittston YMCA has announced the return of summer tennis clinic program for children from five years old to 18 years old, beginning with a free clinic on Thursday, June 17, at 5:30 p.m. at the Pittston Area Martin L. Mattei Middle School courts.

Regular classes will begin on the week of June 21 and end the week of July 26.

We are excited to bring back our youth tennis programs for a second year,” Janelle Drach, Greater Pittston YMCA executive director, said. “Our new lead coach, John Masten, most recently was the head coach for the Marywood tennis team and has an extensive background in coaching youth.”

The schedule is 5 to 6 p.m. each Monday for beginners aged five through eight; 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday for beginners ages nine through 12; 5:45 to 7:15 p.m. Tuesday for intermediate players from nine to 12 years old; 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday for intermediate players ages 13 to 18; and 6:15 to 7:45 p.m. Wednesday for advanced players ages 13 to 18.

“He (Masten) comes with great enthusiasm, energy and is excited to share his passion of tennis with our community,” Drach added. “Our Try Tennis for Free Day is on June 17, it is a great way to meet John and to get a sample of what the program will be like.”

For further information on the tennis clinic, go to https://wvymca.org/programs/60126/ or contact Ashlee Rittenhouse, YMCA’s youth director at 570-970-5039.