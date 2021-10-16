Pictured is a newspaper clipping from a past awarding of the Carmello Falcone MVP Trophy.

Wyoming Area Warrior sophomore Drew Mruk captured the Carmello Falcone game MVP trophy in 2020. Standing with Mruk is Carmello’s son, Carmen Falcone, left, and grandson, Sam Falcone.

PITTSTON — The Falcone family is seeking all former winners of the Carmello Falcone Trophy MVP’s of the annual Pittston Area – Wyoming Area football games since 1978.

This year, the crosstown rival game will be held at the Anthony “Jake” Sobeski Stadium, West Pittston, on Friday, Oct. 29, at 7 p.m.

The Falcone family would like former trophy winners to appear before the game for a photo as well as after the game for a photograph with the 2021 MVP at the conclusion of the game.

Past recipients are:

1978 Charlie McDermott WA

1979 Mike Sobeski PA

1980 Gary Dohlon WA

1981 Mark Sickler WA

1982 Jamie Kutzer WA

1983 Nick Biscontini PA

1984 Leo Malsky WA

1985 Ken Scalpi PA

1986 J.R. Richards PA

1987 Tom Musto PA

1988 Greg Dolhon WA

1989 Charlie Kabalka PA

1990 John Nocito WA

1991 Jim Pizano WA

1992 Jamie Kudrako WA

1993 Jim Pizano WA

1994 Mike Owens PA

1995 Tony Scatena WA

1996 Ben Kopka WA

1997 B.J. Stelacone WA

1998 Rich Musinski WA

1999 Kevin Shotwell PA

2000 Jim Norris PA

2001 Matt Williams WA

2002 Matt Pizano PA

2003 Tony Avvisato PA

2004 Gennaro Zangardi PA

2005 Ryan McDonnell WA

2006 Tyler Serbin WA

2007 Nick Bellanco WA

2008 Sam Parente PA

2009 Chris Price PA

2010 Nick O’Brien WA

2011 Anthony Haughton PA

2012 Nick O’Brien WA

2013 Kyle Gattuso PA

2014 Jeff Skursky WA

2015 Brian Miles WA

2016 Brian Miles WA

2017 Walter Coles PA

2018 Corey Mruk WA

2019 Dominic DeLuca WA

2020 Drew Mruk WA