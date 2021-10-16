PITTSTON — The Falcone family is seeking all former winners of the Carmello Falcone Trophy MVP’s of the annual Pittston Area – Wyoming Area football games since 1978.
This year, the crosstown rival game will be held at the Anthony “Jake” Sobeski Stadium, West Pittston, on Friday, Oct. 29, at 7 p.m.
The Falcone family would like former trophy winners to appear before the game for a photo as well as after the game for a photograph with the 2021 MVP at the conclusion of the game.
Past recipients are:
1978 Charlie McDermott WA
1979 Mike Sobeski PA
1980 Gary Dohlon WA
1981 Mark Sickler WA
1982 Jamie Kutzer WA
1983 Nick Biscontini PA
1984 Leo Malsky WA
1985 Ken Scalpi PA
1986 J.R. Richards PA
1987 Tom Musto PA
1988 Greg Dolhon WA
1989 Charlie Kabalka PA
1990 John Nocito WA
1991 Jim Pizano WA
1992 Jamie Kudrako WA
1993 Jim Pizano WA
1994 Mike Owens PA
1995 Tony Scatena WA
1996 Ben Kopka WA
1997 B.J. Stelacone WA
1998 Rich Musinski WA
1999 Kevin Shotwell PA
2000 Jim Norris PA
2001 Matt Williams WA
2002 Matt Pizano PA
2003 Tony Avvisato PA
2004 Gennaro Zangardi PA
2005 Ryan McDonnell WA
2006 Tyler Serbin WA
2007 Nick Bellanco WA
2008 Sam Parente PA
2009 Chris Price PA
2010 Nick O’Brien WA
2011 Anthony Haughton PA
2012 Nick O’Brien WA
2013 Kyle Gattuso PA
2014 Jeff Skursky WA
2015 Brian Miles WA
2016 Brian Miles WA
2017 Walter Coles PA
2018 Corey Mruk WA
2019 Dominic DeLuca WA
2020 Drew Mruk WA