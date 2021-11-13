Mickey Melberger, seated in back left, listens to author Ed Ackerman discuss passages of the book “I have an idea” on Melberger’s business life at the West Pittston Library on Thursday, Nov. 11.

Author Ed Ackerman points to the back cover photo of the book “I have an idea,” based on local businessman, Mickey Melberger, when Melberger appeared on The Ed Sullivan Show. Melberger accepted the coveted Lambert Cup trophy on the Sullivan Show on behalf of his teammates.

Mickey Melberger autographs his book “I have an idea,” based on his life as an entrepeneur, for Mike and Peggy Balberchak. Mike Balberchak was one of Melberger’s first employees at Diversified Information Technologies.

Mickey and Ruth Melberger, parents to two children and six grandchildren, celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary on Aug. 8, 2021.

WEST PITTSTON — West side resident Clifford “Mickey” Melberger has been a successful businessman for many decades after graduating from Bucknell University in 1961. And now, his life story on his success, his love for his community, family, and his wife, Ruth, is now in book form.

The West Pittston Library hosted an evening presentation on Thursday, Nov. 11, on the book “I have an idea,” written by Ed Ackerman with Marlene Marriggi and based on Melberger’s history in creating file storage giant Diversified Information Technologies.

The book describes how Melberger, a star student-athlete from West Pittston High School, went on to become a four-year starter and Honorable Mention All-American on Bucknell University’s football team, to running one of the largest file storage companies housing some of the most precious and guarded documents in the world.

Ackerman, a Luzerne County Community College communications instructor, was approached in 2017 by Melberger to help write his life’s story. He said he never entertained the idea of writing a book because most of his writing career has been through storytelling.

“I didn’t really know Mickey Melberger very well at all and he was going to be honored by the Greater Pittston YMCA and they wanted a biography of Mickey, so I wrote that,” Ackerman said. “Time went by and he called and said he thought his company could be a good book.”

Ackerman, with Melberger by his side, picked several passages from the book to read to 20 or so family members, close friends and general public that gathered at the library that evening.

Highlighted were stories from the humble beginnings of Diversified, the company’s success throughout the years, loyal employees, the tragic end of close friends and clients from the World Trade Center’s attack, Melberger’s love of West Pittston, and his childhood sweetheart, Ruth, with whom he celebrated 59 years of marriage this past Aug. 18.

Melberger was pleased with the turnout at the library and to those interested in his book and business life’s story.

“It was good,” Melberger said on Ackerman’s presentation. “Ed did a great job tonight and a great job on the book.”

At 82 years old, Melberger is not resting on his laurels. He is currently developing a test for entrepreneurs to help potential upcoming business owners a chance to succeed.

“A bunch of Bucknell professors and myself developed a test for entrepreneurs,” Melberger said. “We found out that 80% of entrepreneurs fail in the first two years because they don’t have the skillsets. So what we did over two years is developed all the traits they should have and then we developed this test. The world depends on entrepreneurs.”

The Melbergers have two children, Erica (husband Tom Romanowski) and Mickey (wife Amy Fetch). They also have six grandchildren, Thomas, Ann and Kate Romanowski, and Dylan, Kari and Evan Melberger.

A portion of the book’s profits is being donated to the West Pittston Library, where the book can be purchased.

According to Ackerman, he and Melberger are currently looking to sell the book through Amazon and other online outlets.

The book is being printed at Independent Graphics Inc., Wyoming.