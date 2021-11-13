🔊 Listen to this

Patricia Stella and her son, Richard Corbin, of Q.S.C.Enterprises/McDonald’s recently donated $1,500 to The Great Pittston Santa Squad. Shown in the photo, front row: Colette Corbin. Back row, left to right: Anthony Marranca, founder Santa Squad, Gary Worsilla, Santa Squad, Chris Sheperis, Santa Squad, Pat Stell, Zeeyna Haddad, and Richard Corbin.

Ten-year old Colette Corbin made the first donation of the day at the Greater Pittston Santa Squad drop-off location in front of Pittston Chiropratic Clinic, Main Street, Pittston.

PITTSTON — The Greater Pittston Santa Squad (GPSS) received a financial boost recently when they received a $1,500 donation from Patricia Stella and her son Richard Corbin of Q.S.C.Enterprises/McDonald’s. Q.S.C.Enterprises are the owner/operators of nine McDonald’s restaurants in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

“The donation from McDonald’s was a great way to kick off what we’re doing,” Anthony Marranca, GPSS founder, said. “We have hopes of reaching a 1,000 kids again this year and her (Pat Stella) donation will go a long, long way.”

At the completion of the 2020 Christmas season, the GPSS collected, purchased and eventually delivered over 4,000 toys in its three-year existence.

“The holiday season is a very special time of the year,” Pat Stella said. “We think of family and friends, and children hold a special place in all of our hearts during this beautiful season. Rich and I are pleased to contribute to Santa Squad to help children in our area smile and enjoy the holiday. Santa Squad is an incredible organization and we are happy to be able to contribute.”

In past years, the GPSS has been able to give away toys, bicycles, and clothing to such organizations as Luzerne Co. Children and Youth, Domestic Violence Center, Macaulay Center, Liberty School, Gabrielle House, and a group of children at Wyoming Area School District. The Santa Squad even donated a TV to St. Joseph’s Center, Scranton, for their treatment room.

The event that kicked off the GPSS is the annual Turkey Bowl touch football game four years ago. This year the game will be held on Sunday, Nov. 21, at Albert West Field, Pittston, starting at 10 a.m. The location will be a toy drop-off location.

Everyone is welcome to get out to West Field to watch a fun game of touch football have donated food from Uncle Joe’s, Arcaros, the Next Generation, My Sister’s Kitchen and Dr. Dana Klush.

“People can feel free to come by and watch a horrible brand of football,” Marranca said. “Bring a toy or drop off a monetary donation and have some food on us.”

Billy Lukasavage will serve as Honorary Game Captain.

The GPSS drop off locations will continue through Sunday, Dec. 11.

Other locations and times as follows:

• Sunday, Nov. 14, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Skibitsky & Molino Attorneys at Law, 457 N. Main St., Ste. 101, Pittston

• Saturday, Nov. 20, 11 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Donut Connection, 1601 Wyoming Ave., Exeter

• Sunday, Nov. 21, at West Field

• Saturday, Nov. 27, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Pittston Area High School, Yatesville

• Sunday, Nov. 28, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Casey Dental, 1073 Oak St., Pittston Township

• Sunday, Dec. 11, 11 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Pizza L’Oven, 1259 Wyoming Ave., Exeter.

For further information on the GPSS, you can find them on Facebook at:

“The public response has been amazing; it’s been awesome,” Marranca said, on the donations for the 2021 Christmas campaign.