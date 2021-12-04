🔊 Listen to this

In this photo from 2019, Santa’s helper and Wyoming Area Kiwanian, Jackie Kasa, left, gives a helping hand to Taylor Van Scoy, 10, center, and Kelsey Jones, 10, at the Elf Gift Table.

EXETER — After taking a year off due to COVID-19, the Wyoming Area Kiwanis Club’s 27th Breakfast with Santa will resume on Sunday, Dec. 5 at the Wyoming Area Secondary Center cafeteria from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The cost is $8 for adults and $5 for children ages two through 12. Children under the age of two and service veterans with I.D. get in free.

The breakfast menu will consist of egg, pancakes, sausage, orange juice, coffee, tea, or hot chocolate. You don’t need a reservation and could purchase a ticket at the door.

“All of the money raised will go to our service projects that we provide for kids and the community,” Tiffany Callaio, Wyoming Area Kiwanis president, said. The proceeds “will go towards our adoption of a daycare program, scholarships for Key Club members, the Trunk or Treat Halloween program, back road and park clean up projects, Ronald McDonald meals, and our Service Leadership Programs to name a few.”

Although there will not be vendors present, there will be a selfie station available as well as Wyoming Area and Wyoming Area Catholic Builder’s Club students will be doing arts and crafts with the children.

All attendees are welcome to bring along a new toy to be donated to the Greater Pittston Santa Squad.

“We hope children and families can have a great time and enjoy a breakfast out, get to see Santa, and have fun with making crafts,” Callaio added. “Our hidden elves contest will be back again this year and that’s a favorite amongst the kids.”

In keeping with the school district policy and the state’s mandate, masks are required at this event with the exception while eating breakfast and taking pictures with Santa.