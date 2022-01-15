🔊 Listen to this

In 2021, Fr. Eric Bergman (at lectern), addressed the attendees of the Mass of the Holy Spouses celebrated on Jan. 23, with Fr. Paul McDonnell, OSJ, shown back, left, and Fr. Joseph Sibilano, OSJ, back, far right, at the Oblates of St. Joseph, Laflin.

LAFLIN — The annual celebration of the Feast of the Holy Spouses, hosted by the Congregation of the Oblates of St. Joseph Seminary, will be held on Sunday, Jan. 23, at 3 p.m. in the Chapel of St. Joseph, Rt. 315. Serving as principal celebrant and homilist will be Bishop-elect Jeffrey J. Walsh.

The Oblates of St. Joseph were granted permission by the Vatican in 1989 to celebrate the Feast of the Holy Spouses on their proper liturgical calendar. It is a pastoral occasion to highlight the marriage vocation and spousal role of the Blessed Virgin Mary and St. Joseph.

“We encourage married couples come to the Mass because we are celebrating Mary and Joseph as a married couple, but the Mass is opened to everyone,” Rev. Paul McDonald, OSJ, Oblates of St. Joseph rector, said. “It’s a beautiful celebration and we only see Mary and Joseph in their parental role and not so much in their spousal role. The Mass showcases the marriage vocation and the spousal role of Mary and Joseph. It’s helpful today to have a liturgical celebration that really underscores the value of the marriage bond and how it’s understood in a Christian marriage.”

Pope Francis recently appointed bishop-elect Walsh as Bishop of Gaylord, Mich. He will be ordained bishop and installed on March 4, 2022. He will serve as the sixth bishop of the Diocese of Gaylord.

Currently, the Scranton native Walsh is serving as pastor of St. Rose of Lima/Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parishes, Carbondale.

Bishop-elect Walsh was born on Nov. 29, 1965. The son of Jerome and Nancy Walsh and one of three children, he is a native of Scranton, and is a graduate of Scranton Central High School. He graduated from the University of Scranton in 1987 with a degree in Health and Human Resources.

Bishop-elect Walsh went on to complete his priestly studies at Mount St. Mary’s Seminary, Emmitsburg, Md., earning a Master of Divinity Degree.

He received a Master of Arts in Christian Spirituality from Creighton University in 1999 and a Master of Social Work Degree from Marywood University in 2010.

The public is invited to attend the Sunday afternoon Mass, which suffices for the weekend Mass obligation.

A reception that normally coincides with the event will not be possible due to COVID concerns this year.

For more information about the Holy Spouses celebration, call the seminary office at 570-654-7542.