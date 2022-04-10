🔊 Listen to this

Last week, I had the pleasure of announcing the Sunday Dispatch is bringing back some of the old favorites of readers from years ago. I have to say the reaction is was very good and optimistic.

This past week, the Times Leader Media Group Publisher Kerry Miscavage, Executive Editor Joe Soprano, and Managing Editor Roger DuPuis went around visiting the Pittston Area and Wyoming Area journalism classes as well as principals at Wyoming Area Catholic and Holy Rosary Schools.

The purpose of the visits was to not only get acquainted with all four schools, but to announce that school news will be published for free in the Sunday Dispatch each week.

I have to tell you, the schools were very receptive to the idea of having a weekly news column for each of their schools.

Related Video

Hopefully soon the students will be contributing to the paper, getting some writing skills along the way, and adding to their experiences in journalism.

Granted, not all students in the journalism classes will actually go into the profession, but getting the experience of writing will take each student a long way in life.

I hope everyone is spreading the word on having the chance to submit wedding photos, bridal announcements, and anniversary announcements for free.

Worship centers in Greater Pittston can send in weekly announcements for free as well.

It will take some time to get everyone on track, but you will start to see some of those announcements in today’s paper.

On a positive note, there were some students are actually looking into the profession of journalism. I know Wyoming Area has produced a few journalists working right here in Wyoming Valley.

Kevin Carroll and John Erzar are Wyoming Area products currently working for the Times Leader. Matt Bufano, now working at Wyoming Seminary, is a former newspaper guy.

Speaking of careers, Pittston Area held their annual Career Exploration Day where several dozen businesses set up shop at the high school gym this past Friday.

Faculty member Lisa Joyce does a great job preparing the students for the day and the Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce is a partner in the program.

I know Wyoming Area used to have a career day, but I’m not sure if it’s been restarted since COVID. The Wyoming Area guidance department usually ran the event under Rosella Fedor’s leadership for many years.

When I was a junior in high school, I had no clue what I wanted to do when I grew up and I tease to this day that I still don’t know what I want to do when I grow up, but I’m here so I guess this is what I’m supposed to do.

I have an associate degree in journalism and a bachelor’s degree in public relations and I’m happy to say I’ve been able to do both during my career.

Life is so confusing as it is and to know what you want to do for the rest of your life in your teens is a heavy ask. As I referenced, I was never sure what I wanted to be, especially at that age.

Hopefully career fairs and active guidance counselors at schools all over are far more equipped to point students in the right direction than in my day.

This past week, I got together with Mary Kroptavich, the City of Pittston’s Main Street manager, to discuss the upcoming summer of activities in the city.

It’s one of my favorite articles to write because I just love, love, love summer and all activities it encompasses.

The Art Walks, all four of them, will carry a theme and that’s exciting. The Farmer’s Market, ever popular to those that love fresh fruits and vegetables, will be back in swing for another year.

I’ve always considered Pittston’s Farmer’s Market a treasure and it’s a place local farms can showcase their products. There’s nothing like farm to table produce. If you never attended a Farmer’s Market, get there every Tuesday starting July 5.

Saturdays at the Slope is another great evening of free entertainment where you get to see a movie al fresco under the stars and get free popcorn and a free bottle of water as well for attending. That is a pretty great deal if you ask me.

The Slope Amphitheater is a gem in the city and I wish more people could take advantage of utilizing it time and time again.

If you or your company wants to rent out The Slope, it can be done and it could be at a reasonable cost. Rent it out for your company’s award presentations, or a birthday party, or if your band wants to showcase your music.

And speaking of entertainment, I want to shine a light on Lee LeChette. Lee is the force behind Phoenix Performing Arts Centre, Duryea.

Phoenix is her baby and she’s done a magnificent job month-after-month, year-after-year on putting on play and musical productions.

This weekend, under her direction, an all-female cast of Jesus Christ Superstar is being performed.

Great job, Lee, keep up the good work!

Quote of the week

“If you’re not stubborn, you’ll give up on experiments too soon. And if you’re not flexible, you’ll pound your head against the wall and you won’t see a different solution to a problem you’re trying to solve.” – Jeff Bezos

Thought of the week

“Curiosity about life in all of its aspects, I think, is the secret of great creative people.” Soren Kierkegaard

Bumper sticker

“Life is about impact, not making an income.” – Kevin Kruse