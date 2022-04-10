🔊 Listen to this

Times Leader Media Group Publisher Kerry Miscavage, Executive Editor Joe Soprano and Managing Editor Roger DuPuis II, back row, left to right, are shown with Mrs. Amy Saunders, seated, second from right, after speaking to the journalism student about bringing back the Pittston Area news column to the Sunday Dispatch.

Times Leader Media Group Publisher Kerry Miscavage, seated front center, along with Executive Editor Joe Soprano, seated front left, and Roger DuPuis, seated front right, spoke to the Wyoming Area journalism students on April 6. Journalism students will have a dedicated column for Wyoming Area news in the Sunday Dispatch each week. The Wyoming Area journalism instructor is Carmella Magyar.

GREATER PITTSTON — The front office of the Times Leader Media Group toured Pittston Area, Wyoming Area, Wyoming Area Catholic and Holy Rosary schools on April 6 in a community outreach program promoting the Sunday Dispatch’s new school announcements program.

The Times Leader Media Group Publisher Kerry Miscavage, along with Times Leader’s Executive Editor Joe Soprano and Managing Editor Roger DuPuis II, visited the schools speaking to journalism students at Pittston Area and Wyoming Area to re-introduce a school column for each school in the Sunday Dispatch.

The high school columns were a popular item for decades among school students, parents and grandparents. Beginning in the 2022-2023 school year, seniors will be able to submit a senior bio for the school column through their advisers.

“The Greater Pittston area students are the future of continuing the community spirit that this area has committed to,” Miscavage said. “The Sunday Dispatch, celebrating its 75-year anniversary in 2022, is the perfect partner and newspaper to help share their vision, their accomplishments, and hard work in school. We also are proud to help foster future journalists that are interested in all types of media.”

Each week, space will be dedicated for school news, and students are encouraged, under the guidance of their instructors, to contribute to the school’s column.

Wyoming Area Catholic and Holy Rosary schools will also have columns dedicated to their school’s news and activities through the Principal’s office.

Each school is encouraged to send photos along with articles for publication.

“It was great to meet with students and representatives of the schools in the Greater Pittston area,” Soprano said. “We can’t wait to start sharing more of their news in the pages of the Dispatch.”

Journalism instructors are Carmella Magyar, Wyoming Area, and Amy Saunders, Pittston Area.

Catholic school contacts are Melissa Skutack, principal, Lisa Licari, administrative assistant, for Holy Rosary and Eileen Rishcoff, principal, Erin Weiss, faculty/public relations, for Wyoming Area Catholic.

The Times Leader Media Group consists of the Times Leader, Sunday Dispatch, Dallas Post, Mountain Peaks, Abington Journal and The Weekender.