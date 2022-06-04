Kathy Cirelli and her husband Marty assist in replacing flags at the West Pittston Cemetery.
Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch
Ronald and Juel Ann Klepado of the Wyoming Area Kiwanis Club place new U.S. flags at the West Pittston Cemetery on May 28, prior to Memorial Day.
Maya Kasa, left, Gabby Liebman of they Wyoming Area Key Club are shown with U.S. flags to be placed at gravesites of Veterans at the West Pittston Cemetery.
The Wyoming Area Kiwanis Club and Wyoming Area Key Club members aided the 1st Lt. Jeffrey DePrimo Flag Bridage by replacing old U.S. flags with new ones before Memorial Day. First row, left to right: Natale Leibman, Gabby Leibman, Lily Kasa, Maya Kasa. Second row: Bob Orlando, Marc Stella, Jess Yurek, Tiffany Callaio, Kiwanis District Gov. Sarah Zuleta, Ian Drain. Back row: Len Insalaco, Dave Barnsky, Dawn Freemore.
WEST PITTSTON — Veterans, members of the 1st. Lt. Jeffrey DePrimo Flag Brigade, members of Wyoming Area Kiwanis, Wyoming Area Key Club, and friends, gathered to replace old U.S. flags at the West Pittston Cemetery prior to Memorial Day.