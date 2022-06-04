🔊 Listen to this

Kathy Cirelli and her husband Marty assist in replacing flags at the West Pittston Cemetery. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

Ronald and Juel Ann Klepado of the Wyoming Area Kiwanis Club place new U.S. flags at the West Pittston Cemetery on May 28, prior to Memorial Day. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

Maya Kasa, left, Gabby Liebman of they Wyoming Area Key Club are shown with U.S. flags to be placed at gravesites of Veterans at the West Pittston Cemetery. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch